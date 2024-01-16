Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) has a beta value of 2.79 and has seen 0.45 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.39B, closed the recent trade at $20.07 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -0.89% during that session. The FLNC stock price is -56.05% off its 52-week high price of $31.32 and 26.76% above the 52-week low of $14.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.10 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.73. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) trade information

Sporting -0.89% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the FLNC stock price touched $20.07 or saw a rise of 9.43%. Year-to-date, Fluence Energy Inc shares have moved -15.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) have changed -12.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.04.

Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fluence Energy Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -31.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 115.00%, compared to -5.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -27.30% and 100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 35.10%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $412.47 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $571.41 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $310.46 million and $417.57 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 32.90% for the current quarter and 36.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.91% over the past 5 years.

FLNC Dividends

Fluence Energy Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 09 and February 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.05% with a share float percentage of 116.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fluence Energy Inc having a total of 269 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Siemens Ag with over 39.74 million shares worth more than $1.06 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Siemens Ag held 33.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Siemens Pension Trust E.V., with the holding of over 18.85 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $502.13 million and represent 15.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.06% shares in the company for having 1.26 million shares of worth $33.45 million while later fund manager owns 1.06 million shares of worth $28.15 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.89% of company’s outstanding stock.