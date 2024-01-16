Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 1.71% Rise

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN) has a beta value of 0.82 and has seen 1.83 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.02B, closed the last trade at $16.69 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 1.71% during that session. The DYN stock price is -19.05% off its 52-week high price of $19.87 and 61.65% above the 52-week low of $6.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.52 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Devon Energy Corporation.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN) trade information

Sporting 1.71% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the DYN stock price touched $16.69 or saw a rise of 14.72%. Year-to-date, Dyne Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 25.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN) have changed 52.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.64.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dyne Therapeutics Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 50.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -15.48%, compared to 11.90% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -135.08% over the past 5 years.

DYN Dividends

Dyne Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 29 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.