Does ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) has a beta value of 0.22 and has seen 0.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.35M, closed the recent trade at $0.25 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.09% during that session. The RSLS stock price is -8860.0% off its 52-week high price of $22.40 and 24.0% above the 52-week low of $0.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.83 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) trade information

Sporting -1.09% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the RSLS stock price touched $0.25 or saw a rise of 16.5%. Year-to-date, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. shares have moved 2.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) have changed -33.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.05.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -83.35% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -20.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.21 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $3.11 million and $2.29 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -28.90% for the current quarter and -8.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 48.88% over the past 5 years.

RSLS Dividends

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 15 and April 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.17% with a share float percentage of 3.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ReShape Lifesciences Inc. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 49874.0 shares worth more than $73813.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 1.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 34060.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $50408.0 and represent 0.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.44% shares in the company for having 49874.0 shares of worth $73813.0 while later fund manager owns 1733.0 shares of worth $4193.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.