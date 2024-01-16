Does Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ:NVVE) has a beta value of 1.81 and has seen 64.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.06M, closed the last trade at $0.12 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 25.13% during that session. The NVVE stock price is -2100.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.64 and 16.67% above the 52-week low of $0.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.10 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ:NVVE) trade information

Sporting 25.13% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the NVVE stock price touched $0.12 or saw a rise of 16.96%. Year-to-date, Nuvve Holding Corp shares have moved -2.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ:NVVE) have changed -21.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.21.

Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -79.75% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 65.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.22 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $1.15 million and $1.2 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 161.80% for the current quarter and 251.70% for the next.

NVVE Dividends

Nuvve Holding Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ:NVVE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.71% with a share float percentage of 17.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nuvve Holding Corp having a total of 41 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group Inc with over 0.7 million shares worth more than $0.41 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Goldman Sachs Group Inc held 2.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Yaupon Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 0.48 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.29 million and represent 1.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.73% shares in the company for having 0.23 million shares of worth $0.14 million while later fund manager owns 0.18 million shares of worth $0.11 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.55% of company’s outstanding stock.