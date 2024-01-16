Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2024

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 5.7 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $387.77M, closed the last trade at $1.48 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 4.96% during that session. The DADA stock price is -953.38% off its 52-week high price of $15.59 and 8.11% above the 52-week low of $1.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.12 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.75. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Endava plc.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) trade information

Sporting 4.96% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the DADA stock price touched $1.48 or saw a rise of 34.22%. Year-to-date, Dada Nexus Ltd ADR shares have moved -55.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -53.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) have changed -52.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.3.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dada Nexus Ltd ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -75.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 98.72%, compared to 9.10% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 0.39% over the past 5 years.

DADA Dividends

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between March 06 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.