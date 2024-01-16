Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK)’s 0.77% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) has a beta value of 0.74 and has seen 4.87 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.39B, closed the last trade at $85.60 per share which meant it gained $0.65 on the day or 0.77% during that session. The CYTK stock price is -28.8% off its 52-week high price of $110.25 and 69.65% above the 52-week low of $25.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.39 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.35. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) trade information

Sporting 0.77% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the CYTK stock price touched $85.60 or saw a rise of 22.36%. Year-to-date, Cytokinetics Inc shares have moved 2.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) have changed 143.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.08 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $89.23, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.07% from current levels. The projected low price target is $42.40 while the price target rests at a high of $122.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -42.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 50.47% from current levels.

Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cytokinetics Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 145.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -21.67%, compared to 15.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.83% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -12.64% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

CYTK Dividends

Cytokinetics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 115.51% with a share float percentage of 116.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cytokinetics Inc having a total of 371 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 15.36 million shares worth more than $501.11 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 16.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 12.16 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $396.76 million and represent 12.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.75% shares in the company for having 6.48 million shares of worth $190.95 million while later fund manager owns 3.33 million shares of worth $111.21 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.47% of company’s outstanding stock.