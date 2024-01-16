Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (CRKN) Shares Are Down -11.19% YTD

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 2.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.66M, closed the last trade at $0.13 per share which meant it 1.95% during that session. The CRKN stock price is -19053.85% off its 52-week high price of $24.90 and 7.69% above the 52-week low of $0.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.14 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (CRKN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) trade information

Sporting 1.95% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the CRKN stock price touched $0.13 or saw a rise of 7.67%. Year-to-date, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp shares have moved -11.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) have changed 2.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.21.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (CRKN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -97.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 63.41%, compared to 29.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -57.43% over the past 5 years.

CRKN Dividends

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between March 25 and March 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.95% with a share float percentage of 1.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Crown ElectroKinetics Corp having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bard Associates Inc. with over 20842.0 shares worth more than $0.16 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Bard Associates Inc. held 0.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 8520.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $67018.0 and represent 0.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.28% shares in the company for having 8520.0 shares of worth $67018.0 while later fund manager owns 1187.0 shares of worth $10462.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.