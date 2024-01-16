Could EchoStar Corp (SATS)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) has a beta value of 0.70 and has seen 6.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.36B, closed the last trade at $16.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.12% during that session. The SATS stock price is -54.42% off its 52-week high price of $24.80 and 40.66% above the 52-week low of $9.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.04 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that EchoStar Corp (SATS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.25. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) trade information

Sporting -0.12% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the SATS stock price touched $16.06 or saw a rise of 10.28%. Year-to-date, EchoStar Corp shares have moved -3.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) have changed 31.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.92.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $39.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -142.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 31.51% from current levels.

EchoStar Corp (SATS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that EchoStar Corp shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -14.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -54.76%, compared to -35.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -130.50% and -25.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 666.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.75 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.07 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $499.86 million and $448 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 650.90% for the current quarter and 808.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -12.36% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -73.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.00%.

SATS Dividends

EchoStar Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between February 20 and February 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.92% with a share float percentage of 26.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EchoStar Corp having a total of 237 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.44 million shares worth more than $77.06 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 12.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 3.43 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $59.51 million and represent 9.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.06% shares in the company for having 1.11 million shares of worth $19.19 million while later fund manager owns 0.89 million shares of worth $15.35 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.45% of company’s outstanding stock.