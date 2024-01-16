Could ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) has a beta value of 0.86 and has seen 2.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $325.38M, closed the last trade at $1.96 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -2.00% during that session. The ATAI stock price is -21.94% off its 52-week high price of $2.39 and 47.96% above the 52-week low of $1.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.06 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) trade information

Sporting -2.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the ATAI stock price touched $1.96 or saw a rise of 12.11%. Year-to-date, ATAI Life Sciences N.V. shares have moved 39.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) have changed 75.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.73.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ATAI Life Sciences N.V. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 68.37%, compared to 17.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 42.90% and 14.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 93.10%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $160k for the current quarter.

ATAI Dividends

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.45% with a share float percentage of 31.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ATAI Life Sciences N.V. having a total of 125 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.46 million shares worth more than $4.23 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 1.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 2.11 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.64 million and represent 1.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.49% shares in the company for having 0.81 million shares of worth $1.23 million while later fund manager owns 0.66 million shares of worth $1.01 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.40% of company’s outstanding stock.