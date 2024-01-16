Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2024

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.14M, closed the last trade at $3.51 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 2.03% during that session. The CLRB stock price is -7.69% off its 52-week high price of $3.78 and 62.96% above the 52-week low of $1.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 956.35K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) trade information

Sporting 2.03% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the CLRB stock price touched $3.51 or saw a rise of 7.14%. Year-to-date, Cellectar Biosciences Inc shares have moved 26.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) have changed 33.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.71.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cellectar Biosciences Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 90.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.12%, compared to 15.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -11.10% and 28.00% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 48.04% over the past 5 years.

CLRB Dividends

Cellectar Biosciences Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.56% with a share float percentage of 44.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cellectar Biosciences Inc having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AIGH Capital Management LLC with over 0.81 million shares worth more than $1.59 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, AIGH Capital Management LLC held 8.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Worth Venture Partners, Llc, with the holding of over 0.31 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.61 million and represent 3.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.00% shares in the company for having 99704.0 shares of worth $0.19 million while later fund manager owns 65482.0 shares of worth $0.13 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.66% of company’s outstanding stock.