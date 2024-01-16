Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) has a beta value of 3.20 and has seen 5.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.88B, closed the last trade at $42.78 per share which meant it lost -$3.26 on the day or -7.08% during that session. The CVNA stock price is -46.31% off its 52-week high price of $62.59 and 87.94% above the 52-week low of $5.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.72 million shares.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

Sporting -7.08% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the CVNA stock price touched $42.78 or saw a rise of 12.75%. Year-to-date, Carvana Co. shares have moved -19.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) have changed 8.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 37.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.21.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Carvana Co. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 13.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 108.20%, compared to 25.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -330.80% and 35.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -19.80%.

19 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.53 billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.63 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -64.42% over the past 5 years.

CVNA Dividends

Carvana Co. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.37% with a share float percentage of 110.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Carvana Co. having a total of 350 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 12.97 million shares worth more than $336.25 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Morgan Stanley held 12.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Spruce House Investment Management LLC, with the holding of over 10.0 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $259.2 million and represent 9.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.08% shares in the company for having 3.28 million shares of worth $84.95 million while later fund manager owns 3.01 million shares of worth $77.98 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.82% of company’s outstanding stock.