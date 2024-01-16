Canoo Inc (GOEV): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) has a beta value of 1.31 and has seen 52.8 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $177.20M, closed the last trade at $0.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -3.47% during that session. The GOEV stock price is -635.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.47 and -5.0% below the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 72.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 35.97 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Canoo Inc (GOEV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.33. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) trade information

Sporting -3.47% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the GOEV stock price touched $0.20 or saw a rise of 35.06%. Year-to-date, Canoo Inc shares have moved -21.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) have changed -16.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 108.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.14.

Canoo Inc (GOEV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Canoo Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -71.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 68.59%, compared to 10.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 68.00% and 59.10% for the next quarter.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $700k for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $17.65 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1059.54% over the past 5 years.

GOEV Dividends

Canoo Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.