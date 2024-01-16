Can Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) has a beta value of 2.64 and has seen 5.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $0.22M, closed the last trade at $0.14 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 7.11% during that session. The BRSH stock price is -10614.29% off its 52-week high price of $15.00 and 14.29% above the 52-week low of $0.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.41 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) trade information

Sporting 7.11% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the BRSH stock price touched $0.14 or saw a rise of 3.45%. Year-to-date, Bruush Oral Care Inc. shares have moved 4.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) have changed -20.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.1.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -97.59% over the past 6 months.

BRSH Dividends

Bruush Oral Care Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 61.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.71% with a share float percentage of 1.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bruush Oral Care Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 3310.0 shares worth more than $778.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 3225.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $758.0 and represent 0.63% of shares outstanding.