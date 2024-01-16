Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY): What Is Good About Stock?

Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE:BFLY) has a beta value of 1.96 and has seen 3.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $229.90M, closed the last trade at $1.11 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.83% during that session. The BFLY stock price is -190.09% off its 52-week high price of $3.22 and 31.53% above the 52-week low of $0.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.05 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.67. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Tidal Trust II.

Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE:BFLY) trade information

Sporting 1.83% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the BFLY stock price touched $1.11 or saw a rise of 15.59%. Year-to-date, Butterfly Network Inc shares have moved 2.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE:BFLY) have changed 28.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.57.

Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Butterfly Network Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -52.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.95%, compared to 11.70% for the industry.

BFLY Dividends

Butterfly Network Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE:BFLY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.27% with a share float percentage of 51.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Butterfly Network Inc having a total of 237 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 12.97 million shares worth more than $29.82 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 7.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 12.72 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.0 million and represent 7.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.99% shares in the company for having 12.6 million shares of worth $14.87 million while later fund manager owns 4.11 million shares of worth $9.46 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.28% of company’s outstanding stock.