Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Shares Have Loss -2.01% Over The Past Month

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) has a beta value of 3.34 and has seen 24.67 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $589.28M, closed the last trade at $2.44 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -6.15% during that session. The BITF stock price is -45.9% off its 52-week high price of $3.56 and 72.13% above the 52-week low of $0.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 31.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 24.32 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) trade information

Sporting -6.15% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the BITF stock price touched $2.44 or saw a rise of 28.02%. Year-to-date, Bitfarms Ltd. shares have moved -16.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) have changed -2.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.53.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bitfarms Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 23.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 81.74%, compared to 9.10% for the industry.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $38.87 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $46.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

BITF Dividends

Bitfarms Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 19 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.52% with a share float percentage of 22.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bitfarms Ltd. having a total of 131 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 6.3 million shares worth more than $9.26 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Invesco Ltd. held 2.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 4.23 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.22 million and represent 1.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.66% shares in the company for having 12.42 million shares of worth $23.22 million while later fund manager owns 4.26 million shares of worth $5.79 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.94% of company’s outstanding stock.