Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Mega Matrix Corp (MPU) tumbled -19.43%

Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX:MPU) has a beta value of 3.04 and has seen 7.92 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $72.32M, closed the last trade at $2.28 per share which meant it lost -$0.55 on the day or -19.43% during that session. The MPU stock price is -30.26% off its 52-week high price of $2.97 and 75.88% above the 52-week low of $0.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 88.03K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mega Matrix Corp (MPU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $

Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX:MPU) trade information

Sporting -19.43% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the MPU stock price touched $2.28 or saw a rise of 40.0%. Year-to-date, Mega Matrix Corp shares have moved 61.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 50.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX:MPU) have changed 57.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 24280.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.95, which means that the shares’ value could drop -16.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.95 while the price target rests at a high of $1.95. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 14.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.47% from current levels.

Mega Matrix Corp (MPU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 64.03% over the past 6 months.

MPU Dividends

Mega Matrix Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.