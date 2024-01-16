Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) tumbled -8.92%

Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) has a beta value of 3.07 and has seen 20.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $291.52M, closed the last trade at $1.94 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -8.92% during that session. The CAN stock price is -105.15% off its 52-week high price of $3.98 and 41.75% above the 52-week low of $1.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 26.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.21 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) trade information

Sporting -8.92% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the CAN stock price touched $1.94 or saw a rise of 26.24%. Year-to-date, Canaan Inc ADR shares have moved -16.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) have changed 59.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.99.

Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Canaan Inc ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -34.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -321.59%, compared to 14.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 34.60% and 75.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -68.90%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $31.22 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $39.29 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $51.57 million and $50.1 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -39.50% for the current quarter and -21.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 3.42% over the past 5 years.

CAN Dividends

Canaan Inc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between March 05 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.