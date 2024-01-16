Asensus Surgical Inc (ASXC) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX:ASXC) has a beta value of 1.44 and has seen 1.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $86.17M, closed the last trade at $0.33 per share which meant it -2.54% during that session. The ASXC stock price is -257.58% off its 52-week high price of $1.18 and 39.39% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.41 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Asensus Surgical Inc (ASXC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is

Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX:ASXC) trade information

Sporting -2.54% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the ASXC stock price touched $0.33 or saw a rise of 11.03%. Year-to-date, Asensus Surgical Inc shares have moved 2.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX:ASXC) have changed 25.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.31.

Asensus Surgical Inc (ASXC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Asensus Surgical Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -42.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -10.34%, compared to 9.20% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 52.05% over the past 5 years.

ASXC Dividends

Asensus Surgical Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 29 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.