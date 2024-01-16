Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2024

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) has a beta value of 0.88 and has seen 1.43 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.06B, closed the recent trade at $8.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -1.81% during that session. The ARDX stock price is -5.75% off its 52-week high price of $9.38 and 69.9% above the 52-week low of $2.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.29 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Ardelyx, Inc.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) trade information

Sporting -1.81% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the ARDX stock price touched $8.87 or saw a rise of 5.44%. Year-to-date, Ardelyx Inc shares have moved 43.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) have changed 61.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 32.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.36, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.24% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.50 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -69.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -18.38% from the levels at last check today.

Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ardelyx Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 150.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.95%, compared to 11.90% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.81% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 30.43% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

ARDX Dividends

Ardelyx Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 29 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.07% with a share float percentage of 55.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ardelyx Inc having a total of 210 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 22.44 million shares worth more than $76.06 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, State Street Corporation held 10.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC, with the holding of over 21.83 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $73.99 million and represent 10.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 8.08% shares in the company for having 17.61 million shares of worth $75.03 million while later fund manager owns 6.87 million shares of worth $23.28 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.15% of company’s outstanding stock.