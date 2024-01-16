Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST): What Is Good About Stock?

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) has a beta value of 2.75 and has seen 0.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $173.27M, closed the recent trade at $2.60 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.33% during that session. The AQST stock price is -8.08% off its 52-week high price of $2.81 and 72.31% above the 52-week low of $0.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.99 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 478.23K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) trade information

Sporting -1.33% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the AQST stock price touched $2.60 or saw a rise of 7.47%. Year-to-date, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 28.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) have changed 24.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 58.93% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -284.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -15.38% from the levels at last check today.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 61.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 93.75%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 65.20% and -154.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.80%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.63 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.17 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $10.68 million and $11.13 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.90% for the current quarter and 9.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.73% over the past 5 years.

AQST Dividends

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 05 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.