Analysts Are Recommending Castor Maritime Inc (CTRM) As A Buy Candidate

Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 0.61 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $50.46M, closed the recent trade at $0.52 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 3.30% during that session. The CTRM stock price is -138.46% off its 52-week high price of $1.24 and 44.23% above the 52-week low of $0.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 782.94K shares.

Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM) trade information

Sporting 3.30% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the CTRM stock price touched $0.52 or saw a rise of 11.19%. Year-to-date, Castor Maritime Inc shares have moved 22.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM) have changed 27.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.96.

Castor Maritime Inc (CTRM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 14.79% over the past 6 months.

CTRM Dividends

Castor Maritime Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 06 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.93% with a share float percentage of 0.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Castor Maritime Inc having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 0.23 million shares worth more than $0.1 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Invesco Ltd. held 0.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.14 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $63219.0 and represent 0.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.24% shares in the company for having 0.23 million shares of worth $92488.0 while later fund manager owns 49703.0 shares of worth $22550.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.