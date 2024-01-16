An In-Depth Look At The Lyell Immunopharma Inc (LYEL) Stock

Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LYEL) has a beta value of -0.86 and has seen 1.87 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $559.15M, closed the last trade at $2.22 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.91% during that session. The LYEL stock price is -78.83% off its 52-week high price of $3.97 and 40.54% above the 52-week low of $1.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.28 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lyell Immunopharma Inc (LYEL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LYEL) trade information

Sporting 0.91% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the LYEL stock price touched $2.22 or saw a rise of 5.13%. Year-to-date, Lyell Immunopharma Inc shares have moved 14.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LYEL) have changed 13.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.96 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.17.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc (LYEL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lyell Immunopharma Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -31.08%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -666.70% and 22.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -97.60%.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -24.05% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -7.90%.

LYEL Dividends

Lyell Immunopharma Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.93% with a share float percentage of 82.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lyell Immunopharma Inc having a total of 154 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are MWG Management Ltd with over 20.16 million shares worth more than $64.12 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, MWG Management Ltd held 8.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 16.88 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $53.67 million and represent 6.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.46% shares in the company for having 6.17 million shares of worth $19.63 million while later fund manager owns 4.96 million shares of worth $15.77 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.98% of company’s outstanding stock.