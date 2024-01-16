An In-Depth Look At Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) has a beta value of 1.29 and has seen 0.7 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $177.24M, closed the recent trade at $3.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -1.76% during that session. The OPI stock price is -398.62% off its 52-week high price of $18.10 and 1.1% above the 52-week low of $3.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.99 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.27 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) trade information

Sporting -1.76% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the OPI stock price touched $3.63 or saw a rise of 42.38%. Year-to-date, Office Properties Income Trust shares have moved -50.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -42.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) have changed -42.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 60.76% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -271.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -37.74% from the levels at last check today.

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Office Properties Income Trust shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -55.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -11.76%, compared to 3.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -192.30% and -1,600.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -3.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $133.11 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $133.06 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $127.92 million and $132.42 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.10% for the current quarter and 0.50% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -122.08% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.00%.

OPI Dividends

Office Properties Income Trust is expected to release its next earnings report between February 13 and February 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.30 at a share yield of 35.76%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.97% with a share float percentage of 72.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Office Properties Income Trust having a total of 249 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.29 million shares worth more than $63.85 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 17.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 6.77 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52.15 million and represent 13.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.22% shares in the company for having 2.05 million shares of worth $15.77 million while later fund manager owns 1.58 million shares of worth $12.13 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.24% of company’s outstanding stock.