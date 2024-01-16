Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) Shares Gain $0.51 After Investor Confidence Raised

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) has a beta value of 0.01 and has seen 10.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $644.76M, closed the last trade at $12.00 per share which meant it gained $0.51 on the day or 4.44% during that session. The ALT stock price is -43.08% off its 52-week high price of $17.17 and 82.58% above the 52-week low of $2.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.06 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Altimmune Inc (ALT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.38.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) trade information

Sporting 4.44% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the ALT stock price touched $12.00 or saw a rise of 7.62%. Year-to-date, Altimmune Inc shares have moved 6.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) have changed 102.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $35.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -191.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -25.0% from current levels.

Altimmune Inc (ALT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Altimmune Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 265.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.99%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 11.60% and -15.00% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 56.82% over the past 5 years.

ALT Dividends

Altimmune Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.