Altice USA Inc (ATUS) Shares Have Declined -23.69% Year To Date

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) has a beta value of 1.35 and has seen 2.76 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.58B, closed the last trade at $2.48 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -4.98% during that session. The ATUS stock price is -124.6% off its 52-week high price of $5.57 and 29.44% above the 52-week low of $1.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.85 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Altice USA Inc (ATUS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.68. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) trade information

Sporting -4.98% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the ATUS stock price touched $2.48 or saw a rise of 22.26%. Year-to-date, Altice USA Inc shares have moved -23.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) have changed 31.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.73% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -545.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 59.68% from current levels.

Altice USA Inc (ATUS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Altice USA Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -18.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 6.98%, compared to -10.30% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -27.52% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 12.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.40%.

ATUS Dividends

Altice USA Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 20 and February 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.08% with a share float percentage of 60.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Altice USA Inc having a total of 250 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Clarkston Capital Partners LLC with over 38.14 million shares worth more than $115.18 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC held 8.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 22.0 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $66.43 million and represent 4.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alps Ser Tr-Clarkston Partners Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.20% shares in the company for having 10.0 million shares of worth $30.2 million while later fund manager owns 6.72 million shares of worth $20.29 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.48% of company’s outstanding stock.