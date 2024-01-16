Allakos Inc (ALLK) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) has a beta value of 0.79 and has seen 13.74 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $114.86M, closed the recent trade at $1.31 per share which meant it lost -$1.68 on the day or -56.09% during that session. The ALLK stock price is -533.59% off its 52-week high price of $8.30 and -12.98% below the 52-week low of $1.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 864.38K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Allakos Inc (ALLK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.86. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) trade information

Sporting -56.09% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the ALLK stock price touched $1.31 or saw a rise of 61.01%. Year-to-date, Allakos Inc shares have moved -51.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -56.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) have changed -58.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 86.74% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1579.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -14.5% from the levels at last check today.

Allakos Inc (ALLK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Allakos Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -72.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 63.24%, compared to 15.90% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -55.32% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 62.87% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 26.70%.

ALLK Dividends

Allakos Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 04 and March 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.04% with a share float percentage of 88.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allakos Inc having a total of 164 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF Inc. with over 8.65 million shares worth more than $37.72 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, BVF Inc. held 9.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, with the holding of over 6.15 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.8 million and represent 7.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.42% shares in the company for having 2.98 million shares of worth $8.57 million while later fund manager owns 2.1 million shares of worth $9.15 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.41% of company’s outstanding stock.