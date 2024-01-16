Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (TCRT) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2024

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRT) has a beta value of -0.32 and has seen 7.65 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.91M, closed the last trade at $0.16 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 14.68% during that session. The TCRT stock price is -437.5% off its 52-week high price of $0.86 and 75.0% above the 52-week low of $0.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.61 million shares.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRT) trade information

Sporting 14.68% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the TCRT stock price touched $0.16 or saw a rise of 11.11%. Year-to-date, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 128.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRT) have changed 261.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.56.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (TCRT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alaunos Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -65.60% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.65%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 25.00% and 25.00% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 19.99% over the past 5 years.

TCRT Dividends

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 05 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.17% with a share float percentage of 24.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alaunos Therapeutics Inc having a total of 103 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Discovery Capital Management, LLC with over 15.64 million shares worth more than $7.98 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Discovery Capital Management, LLC held 6.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Msd Partners, L.p., with the holding of over 15.15 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.73 million and represent 6.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.42% shares in the company for having 5.82 million shares of worth $2.97 million while later fund manager owns 2.99 million shares of worth $1.52 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.24% of company’s outstanding stock.