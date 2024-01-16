Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Is Up 1.47%, As Bears Mark A Gain

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ADN) has a beta value of 0.02 and has seen 0.54 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.05M, closed the recent trade at $0.18 per share which meant it 1.47% during that session. The ADN stock price is -1061.11% off its 52-week high price of $2.09 and 5.56% above the 52-week low of $0.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 845.04K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (ADN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ADN) trade information

Sporting 1.47% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the ADN stock price touched $0.18 or saw a rise of 11.33%. Year-to-date, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc shares have moved -19.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ADN) have changed -39.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.6.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (ADN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Advent Technologies Holdings Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -78.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -15.38%, compared to 19.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -49.00%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -578.94% over the past 5 years.

ADN Dividends

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ADN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.10% with a share float percentage of 16.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Advent Technologies Holdings Inc having a total of 44 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. with over 5.46 million shares worth more than $3.22 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. held 9.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 1.29 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.76 million and represent 2.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.27% shares in the company for having 0.76 million shares of worth $0.45 million while later fund manager owns 0.51 million shares of worth $0.3 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.84% of company’s outstanding stock.