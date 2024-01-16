A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT)

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) has a beta value of 1.93 and has seen 2.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $815.06M, closed the last trade at $20.11 per share which meant it lost -$0.33 on the day or -1.61% during that session. The GCT stock price is -31.53% off its 52-week high price of $26.45 and 76.18% above the 52-week low of $4.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.36 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $AdvisorShares Vice ETF.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) trade information

Sporting -1.61% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the GCT stock price touched $20.11 or saw a rise of 23.97%. Year-to-date, GigaCloud Technology Inc shares have moved 9.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) have changed 41.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.97.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GigaCloud Technology Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 159.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 195.00%, compared to 9.10% for the industry.

GCT Dividends

GigaCloud Technology Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on December 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 52.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.54% with a share float percentage of 55.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GigaCloud Technology Inc having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Boston Partners with over 0.15 million shares worth more than $1.02 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Boston Partners held 0.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, with the holding of over 67688.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.46 million and represent 0.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and SEI Institutional Investment Tr-World Equity Ex-U.S. Fd. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 17953.0 shares of worth $0.12 million while later fund manager owns 17909.0 shares of worth $0.16 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.