A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) has a beta value of 3.75 and has seen 0.66 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.75M, closed the recent trade at $0.10 per share which meant it -2.25% during that session. The UAVS stock price is -500.0% off its 52-week high price of $0.60 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.21 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) trade information

Sporting -2.25% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the UAVS stock price touched $0.10 or saw a rise of 9.91%. Year-to-date, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. shares have moved -4.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) have changed -9.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $453.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.98% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $453.75 while the price target rests at a high of $453.75. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -453650.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -453650.0% from the levels at last check today.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -57.41% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 31.83% over the past 5 years.

UAVS Dividends

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 02 and April 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.29% with a share float percentage of 7.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. having a total of 63 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 3.09 million shares worth more than $0.71 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 2.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Walleye Capital LLC, with the holding of over 2.97 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.68 million and represent 2.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.65% shares in the company for having 1.95 million shares of worth $0.45 million while later fund manager owns 1.08 million shares of worth $0.25 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.92% of company’s outstanding stock.