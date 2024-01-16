21.43% Gain Drives Jet.AI Inc (JTAI) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ:JTAI) has a beta value of 0.53 and has seen 4.69 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.46M, closed the last trade at $1.36 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 21.43% during that session. The JTAI stock price is -1186.76% off its 52-week high price of $17.50 and 25.0% above the 52-week low of $1.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.72 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Jet.AI Inc (JTAI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ:JTAI) trade information

Sporting 21.43% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the JTAI stock price touched $1.36 or saw a rise of 12.82%. Year-to-date, Jet.AI Inc shares have moved -5.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ:JTAI) have changed -49.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.

Jet.AI Inc (JTAI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -87.55% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.2 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

JTAI Dividends

Jet.AI Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.