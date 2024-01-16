-2.95% Fall Drives Ault Alliance Inc (AULT) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) has a beta value of 3.81 and has seen 13.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.87M, closed the last trade at $0.07 per share which meant it -2.95% during that session. The AULT stock price is -47242.86% off its 52-week high price of $33.14 and 14.29% above the 52-week low of $0.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 17.00 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ault Alliance Inc (AULT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Ault Alliance, Inc.

Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) trade information

Sporting -2.95% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the AULT stock price touched $0.07 or saw a rise of 19.45%. Year-to-date, Ault Alliance Inc shares have moved -26.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) have changed -16.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.14.

Ault Alliance Inc (AULT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -97.97% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 74.66% over the past 5 years.

AULT Dividends

Ault Alliance Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on November 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.30% with a share float percentage of 0.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ault Alliance Inc having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 44619.0 shares worth more than $0.23 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 0.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5666.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29179.0 and represent 0.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.35% shares in the company for having 27340.0 shares of worth $0.14 million while later fund manager owns 16916.0 shares of worth $87117.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.22% of company’s outstanding stock.