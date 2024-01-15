Zevia PBC (ZVIA): What Is Good About Stock?

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) has a beta value of 0.68 and has seen 0.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $89.68M, closed the last trade at $1.79 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -2.19% during that session. The ZVIA stock price is -192.74% off its 52-week high price of $5.24 and 7.26% above the 52-week low of $1.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 117.13K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zevia PBC (ZVIA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.14. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) trade information

Sporting -2.19% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the ZVIA stock price touched $1.79 or saw a rise of 9.14%. Year-to-date, Zevia PBC shares have moved -10.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) have changed -5.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.51.

Zevia PBC (ZVIA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zevia PBC shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -55.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 43.21%, compared to 15.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -40.00% and -100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.10%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $38.18 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $49.89 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $35.37 million and $43.3 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.00% for the current quarter and 15.20% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 46.38% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.70%.

ZVIA Dividends

Zevia PBC is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.03% with a share float percentage of 75.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zevia PBC having a total of 91 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec with over 22.02 million shares worth more than $94.92 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec held 43.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.54 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.62 million and represent 3.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Growth Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.14% shares in the company for having 0.57 million shares of worth $2.47 million while later fund manager owns 0.55 million shares of worth $1.53 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.10% of company’s outstanding stock.