Yiren Digital Ltd ADR Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Yiren Digital Ltd ADR (NYSE:YRD) has a beta value of 0.70 and has seen 0.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $348.19M, closed the last trade at $4.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.5 on the day or -10.92% during that session. The YRD stock price is -13.97% off its 52-week high price of $4.65 and 55.88% above the 52-week low of $1.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 102.49K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Yiren Digital Ltd ADR (YRD) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 5.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Yiren Digital Ltd.

Yiren Digital Ltd ADR (NYSE:YRD) trade information

Sporting -10.92% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the YRD stock price touched $4.08 or saw a rise of 12.26%. Year-to-date, Yiren Digital Ltd ADR shares have moved 30.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yiren Digital Ltd ADR (NYSE:YRD) have changed 42.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 69400.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.67.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.49, which means that the shares’ value could jump 67.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.49 while the price target rests at a high of $12.49. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -206.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -206.13% from current levels.

Yiren Digital Ltd ADR (YRD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 67.21% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.70% over the past 5 years.

YRD Dividends

Yiren Digital Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Yiren Digital Ltd ADR (NYSE:YRD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.65% with a share float percentage of 1.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yiren Digital Ltd ADR having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 0.77 million shares worth more than $1.75 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 0.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.26 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.59 million and represent 0.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.25% shares in the company for having 0.22 million shares of worth $0.59 million while later fund manager owns 0.17 million shares of worth $0.46 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.19% of company’s outstanding stock.