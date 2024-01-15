Will Fury Gold Mines Ltd. (FURY) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:FURY) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 0.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $60.40M, closed the last trade at $0.41 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 6.41% during that session. The FURY stock price is -82.93% off its 52-week high price of $0.75 and 24.39% above the 52-week low of $0.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 117.74K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fury Gold Mines Ltd. (FURY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:FURY) trade information

Sporting 6.41% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the FURY stock price touched $0.41 or saw a rise of 8.52%. Year-to-date, Fury Gold Mines Ltd. shares have moved -18.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fury Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:FURY) have changed -10.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.03.

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. (FURY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fury Gold Mines Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 7.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 42.86%, compared to 6.70% for the industry.

FURY Dividends

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 24 and March 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:FURY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.52% with a share float percentage of 13.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fury Gold Mines Ltd. having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 10.8 million shares worth more than $4.53 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, FMR, LLC held 7.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ashford Capital Management Inc., with the holding of over 2.4 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.01 million and represent 1.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold and DFA International Vector Equity Port. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.55% shares in the company for having 0.8 million shares of worth $0.33 million while later fund manager owns 16500.0 shares of worth $6435.0 as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.