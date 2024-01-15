Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Bicycle Therapeutics Plc ADR (BCYC) Future Potential?

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:BCYC) has a beta value of 0.80 and has seen 0.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $781.91M, closed the last trade at $18.45 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 1.32% during that session. The BCYC stock price is -62.33% off its 52-week high price of $29.95 and 32.03% above the 52-week low of $12.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 556.00K shares.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:BCYC) trade information

Sporting 1.32% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the BCYC stock price touched $18.45 or saw a rise of 6.44%. Year-to-date, Bicycle Therapeutics Plc ADR shares have moved 2.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bicycle Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:BCYC) have changed 12.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.48.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc ADR (BCYC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bicycle Therapeutics Plc ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -29.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -38.68%, compared to 15.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -22.80% and 4.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 107.40%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.74 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.47 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $3.19 million and $4.9 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 111.60% for the current quarter and 52.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -32.54% over the past 5 years.

BCYC Dividends

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103.66% with a share float percentage of 110.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bicycle Therapeutics Plc ADR having a total of 142 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Deep Track Capital, Lp with over 2.82 million shares worth more than $71.94 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Deep Track Capital, Lp held 13.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP, with the holding of over 1.99 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $50.67 million and represent 9.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.23% shares in the company for having 0.48 million shares of worth $12.13 million while later fund manager owns 0.27 million shares of worth $5.79 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.25% of company’s outstanding stock.