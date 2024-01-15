Will BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) has a beta value of 0.08 and has seen 0.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $63.13M, closed the last trade at $2.95 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 9.26% during that session. The BPT stock price is -351.19% off its 52-week high price of $13.31 and 18.98% above the 52-week low of $2.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 219.70K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) trade information

Sporting 9.26% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the BPT stock price touched $2.95 or saw a rise of 4.84%. Year-to-date, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares have moved 19.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) have changed 9.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 75.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -306.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -306.78% from current levels.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -42.04% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 1.00% over the past 5 years.

BPT Dividends

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is expected to release its next earnings report between March 13 and March 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.30 at a share yield of 10.08%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.88% with a share float percentage of 4.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust having a total of 64 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Creative Planning with over 0.27 million shares worth more than $1.23 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Creative Planning held 1.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC, with the holding of over 0.1 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.46 million and represent 0.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and Victory Portfolios III-Victory Extended Market Index Fd. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.17% shares in the company for having 37315.0 shares of worth $0.23 million while later fund manager owns 2345.0 shares of worth $16649.0 as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.