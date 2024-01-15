Why Should You Consider Adding Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) To Your Portfolio?

Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) has a beta value of 1.62 and has seen 0.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $60.87M, closed the last trade at $1.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -5.59% during that session. The GLT stock price is -260.0% off its 52-week high price of $4.86 and 3.7% above the 52-week low of $1.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 278.09K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) trade information

Sporting -5.59% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the GLT stock price touched $1.35 or saw a rise of 22.41%. Year-to-date, Glatfelter Corporation shares have moved -30.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) have changed -1.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.77.

Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -59.21% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 37.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $373.9 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $400.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $334.46 million and $381.68 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.80% for the current quarter and 5.00% for the next.

GLT Dividends

Glatfelter Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 19 and February 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.54% with a share float percentage of 82.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Glatfelter Corporation having a total of 128 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Carlson Capital. L.P. with over 5.92 million shares worth more than $17.86 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Carlson Capital. L.P. held 13.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.05 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.22 million and represent 6.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.73% shares in the company for having 1.23 million shares of worth $3.71 million while later fund manager owns 1.03 million shares of worth $2.06 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.29% of company’s outstanding stock.