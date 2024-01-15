Why Should You Add Telos Corp (TLS) To Your Portfolio?

Telos Corp (NASDAQ:TLS) has a beta value of 0.83 and has seen 0.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $323.73M, closed the last trade at $4.65 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 4.73% during that session. The TLS stock price is -15.27% off its 52-week high price of $5.36 and 67.1% above the 52-week low of $1.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 498.07K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Telos Corp (TLS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Telos Corp (NASDAQ:TLS) trade information

Sporting 4.73% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the TLS stock price touched $4.65 or saw a rise of 0.21%. Year-to-date, Telos Corp shares have moved 27.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Telos Corp (NASDAQ:TLS) have changed 13.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.14.

Telos Corp (TLS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Telos Corp shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 79.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -236.84%, compared to 7.10% for the industry.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $32.06 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $33.06 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

TLS Dividends

Telos Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Telos Corp (NASDAQ:TLS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.54% with a share float percentage of 81.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Telos Corp having a total of 138 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Barclays Plc with over 9.29 million shares worth more than $23.78 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Barclays Plc held 13.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 3.37 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.63 million and represent 4.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Cybersecurity ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.94% shares in the company for having 1.35 million shares of worth $3.46 million while later fund manager owns 0.95 million shares of worth $2.28 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.37% of company’s outstanding stock.