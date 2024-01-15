Why Should ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) Be In Your Portfolio?

ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI) has a beta value of 4.70 and has seen 0.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $97.05M, closed the last trade at $1.99 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 2.05% during that session. The ASPI stock price is -10.55% off its 52-week high price of $2.20 and 85.93% above the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 232.15K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI) trade information

Sporting 2.05% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the ASPI stock price touched $1.99 or saw a rise of 3.27%. Year-to-date, ASP Isotopes Inc shares have moved 11.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI) have changed 5.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 90840.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.33.

ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ASP Isotopes Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 221.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -166.67%, compared to -18.90% for the industry.

ASPI Dividends

ASP Isotopes Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 49.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.63% with a share float percentage of 1.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ASP Isotopes Inc having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.48 million shares worth more than $0.27 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Warberg Asset Management LLC, with the holding of over 55218.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31352.0 and represent 0.15% of shares outstanding.