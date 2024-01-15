Why Should Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (APGE) Be In Your Portfolio?

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) has seen 0.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.19B, closed the last trade at $31.95 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 0.31% during that session. The APGE stock price is -3.54% off its 52-week high price of $33.08 and 55.59% above the 52-week low of $14.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 315.66K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (APGE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.49.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) trade information

Sporting 0.31% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the APGE stock price touched $31.95 or saw a rise of 5.42%. Year-to-date, Apogee Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 14.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) have changed 49.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.12.

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (APGE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 50.49% over the past 6 months, compared to 15.80% for the industry.

APGE Dividends

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 109.42% with a share float percentage of 127.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Apogee Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 108 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SG Americas Securities, LLC with over 4931.0 shares worth more than $0.11 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, SG Americas Securities, LLC held 0.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.88% shares in the company for having 0.45 million shares of worth $9.56 million while later fund manager owns 0.28 million shares of worth $5.96 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.55% of company’s outstanding stock.