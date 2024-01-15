Why Invest In DatChat Inc (DATS) Stock?

DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS) has a beta value of 2.50 and has seen 53585.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.25M, closed the last trade at $2.10 per share which meant it lost -$0.41 on the day or -16.53% during that session. The DATS stock price is -304.29% off its 52-week high price of $8.49 and 23.81% above the 52-week low of $1.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 92890.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 57.56K shares.

DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS) trade information

Sporting -16.53% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the DATS stock price touched $2.10 or saw a rise of 24.73%. Year-to-date, DatChat Inc shares have moved -27.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS) have changed 19.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 11000.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.

DatChat Inc (DATS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -59.63% over the past 6 months.

DATS Dividends

DatChat Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.45% with a share float percentage of 1.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DatChat Inc having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 13667.0 shares worth more than $74567.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 10890.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $59415.0 and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 8688.0 shares of worth $47401.0 while later fund manager owns 4167.0 shares of worth $15292.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.