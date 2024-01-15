Why Invest In Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPE) Stock?

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:AMPE) has a beta value of 2.08 and has seen 0.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.59M, closed the last trade at $1.91 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -8.61% during that session. The AMPE stock price is -334.55% off its 52-week high price of $8.30 and 9.42% above the 52-week low of $1.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 493.40K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:AMPE) trade information

Sporting -8.61% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the AMPE stock price touched $1.91 or saw a rise of 34.36%. Year-to-date, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved -6.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:AMPE) have changed 7.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 71910.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -62.10% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 34.16% over the past 5 years.

AMPE Dividends

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 25 and March 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:AMPE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.32% with a share float percentage of 0.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HRT Financial LP with over 5202.0 shares worth more than $24241.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, HRT Financial LP held 0.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Private Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 2397.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11170.0 and represent 0.32% of shares outstanding.