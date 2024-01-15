Why Do You Need To Add Sadot Group Inc (SDOT) To Your Portfolio?

Sadot Group Inc (NASDAQ:SDOT) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 0.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.68M, closed the last trade at $0.38 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.56% during that session. The SDOT stock price is -321.05% off its 52-week high price of $1.60 and 2.63% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 207.61K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sadot Group Inc (SDOT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Sadot Group Inc (NASDAQ:SDOT) trade information

Sporting 1.56% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the SDOT stock price touched $0.38 or saw a rise of 11.63%. Year-to-date, Sadot Group Inc shares have moved -5.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sadot Group Inc (NASDAQ:SDOT) have changed -4.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.5.

Sadot Group Inc (SDOT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sadot Group Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -67.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 51.72%, compared to 5.10% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $186.43 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $191.62 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 31.29% over the past 5 years.

SDOT Dividends

Sadot Group Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sadot Group Inc (NASDAQ:SDOT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.43% with a share float percentage of 10.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sadot Group Inc having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 0.76 million shares worth more than $0.9 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 1.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.35 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.42 million and represent 0.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Unified Series Trust-Auer Growth Fd. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.32% shares in the company for having 0.61 million shares of worth $0.72 million while later fund manager owns 0.2 million shares of worth $0.21 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.43% of company’s outstanding stock.