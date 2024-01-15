Why Do Investors Buy Stock In First Wave BioPharma Inc (FWBI)?

First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 75060.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.71M, closed the last trade at $4.05 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -5.59% during that session. The FWBI stock price is -3598.77% off its 52-week high price of $149.80 and 32.1% above the 52-week low of $2.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 673.65K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that First Wave BioPharma Inc (FWBI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $First Wave BioPharma, Inc.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) trade information

Sporting -5.59% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the FWBI stock price touched $4.05 or saw a rise of 28.57%. Year-to-date, First Wave BioPharma Inc shares have moved -3.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -27.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) have changed -34.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.27.

First Wave BioPharma Inc (FWBI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that First Wave BioPharma Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -78.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 88.85%, compared to 15.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 60.56% over the past 5 years.

FWBI Dividends

First Wave BioPharma Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 21 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.97% with a share float percentage of 2.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with First Wave BioPharma Inc having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 16477.0 shares worth more than $26363.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 0.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 11797.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18875.0 and represent 0.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.12% shares in the company for having 16477.0 shares of worth $26363.0 while later fund manager owns 1127.0 shares of worth $2096.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.