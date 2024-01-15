Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd (ENLV)?

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLV) has a beta value of 1.00 and has seen 80603.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $53.35M, closed the last trade at $2.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -4.97% during that session. The ENLV stock price is -62.02% off its 52-week high price of $4.65 and 58.19% above the 52-week low of $1.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 80.74K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd (ENLV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.28.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLV) trade information

Sporting -4.97% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the ENLV stock price touched $2.87 or saw a rise of 18.0%. Year-to-date, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd shares have moved 6.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLV) have changed 85.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 76.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -318.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -318.12% from current levels.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd (ENLV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 20.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.53%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 28.20% and 46.20% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 34.79% over the past 5 years.

ENLV Dividends

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report between January 16 and January 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.31% with a share float percentage of 10.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Compagnie Lombard Odier Scma with over 65000.0 shares worth more than $0.17 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Compagnie Lombard Odier Scma held 0.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 56689.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.15 million and represent 0.31% of shares outstanding.