Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Digihost Technology Inc (DGHI)?

Digihost Technology Inc (NASDAQ:DGHI) has a beta value of 5.08 and has seen 0.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $45.82M, closed the last trade at $1.56 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -11.36% during that session. The DGHI stock price is -62.82% off its 52-week high price of $2.54 and 61.54% above the 52-week low of $0.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 239.14K shares.

Digihost Technology Inc (NASDAQ:DGHI) trade information

Sporting -11.36% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the DGHI stock price touched $1.56 or saw a rise of 27.1%. Year-to-date, Digihost Technology Inc shares have moved -31.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Digihost Technology Inc (NASDAQ:DGHI) have changed 27.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.65.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Digihost Technology Inc (DGHI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -30.04% over the past 6 months.

DGHI Dividends

Digihost Technology Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Digihost Technology Inc (NASDAQ:DGHI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.64% with a share float percentage of 12.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Digihost Technology Inc having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vident Investment Advisory, LLC with over 0.35 million shares worth more than $0.64 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vident Investment Advisory, LLC held 1.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C., with the holding of over 36128.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $65030.0 and represent 0.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Valkyrie ETF Tr II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF and DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.24% shares in the company for having 0.35 million shares of worth $0.64 million while later fund manager owns 23392.0 shares of worth $44678.0 as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.