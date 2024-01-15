Why Buy Stock In Nubia Brand International Corp (NUBI)?

Nubia Brand International Corp (NASDAQ:NUBI) has a beta value of -0.09 and has seen 0.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $68.58M, closed the last trade at $9.62 per share which meant it gained $2.41 on the day or 33.40% during that session. The NUBI stock price is -43.97% off its 52-week high price of $13.85 and 52.7% above the 52-week low of $4.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 78000.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 90.14K shares.

Nubia Brand International Corp (NASDAQ:NUBI) trade information

Sporting 33.40% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the NUBI stock price touched $9.62 or saw a rise of 2.63%. Year-to-date, Nubia Brand International Corp shares have moved 24.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 57.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nubia Brand International Corp (NASDAQ:NUBI) have changed -8.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 4330.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.

Nubia Brand International Corp (NUBI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -8.40% over the past 6 months.

NUBI Dividends

Nubia Brand International Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nubia Brand International Corp (NASDAQ:NUBI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 164.01% with a share float percentage of 164.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nubia Brand International Corp having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Karpus Management, Inc. with over 0.46 million shares worth more than $4.87 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Karpus Management, Inc. held 11.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Westchester Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.39 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.14 million and represent 9.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Merger Fund, The and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 7.62% shares in the company for having 0.31 million shares of worth $3.26 million while later fund manager owns 81052.0 shares of worth $0.86 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.00% of company’s outstanding stock.