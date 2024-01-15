Why Acquire Shares Of Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (AENT)?

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AENT) has a beta value of 0.03 and has seen 50379.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $57.09M, closed the last trade at $1.12 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 7.69% during that session. The AENT stock price is -992.86% off its 52-week high price of $12.24 and 41.96% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 20800.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 18.97K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (AENT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Aeries Technology, Inc.

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AENT) trade information

Sporting 7.69% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the AENT stock price touched $1.12 or saw a rise of 5.54%. Year-to-date, Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation shares have moved 20.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AENT) have changed 39.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 25070.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.04.

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (AENT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -58.21% over the past 6 months.

AENT Dividends

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AENT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 93.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.26% with a share float percentage of 3.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Warberg Asset Management LLC with over 30000.0 shares worth more than $76500.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Warberg Asset Management LLC held 0.06% of shares outstanding.