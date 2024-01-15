When Will Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS) Be Worth Investing In?

Keros Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KROS) has a beta value of 1.20 and has seen 0.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.75B, closed the last trade at $52.16 per share which meant it gained $0.76 on the day or 1.48% during that session. The KROS stock price is -14.95% off its 52-week high price of $59.96 and 48.2% above the 52-week low of $27.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 383.24K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.37.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Keros Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KROS) trade information

Sporting 1.48% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the KROS stock price touched $52.16 or saw a rise of 2.34%. Year-to-date, Keros Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 31.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Keros Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KROS) have changed 75.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.13.

Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Keros Therapeutics Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 28.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -26.51%, compared to 15.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -25.70% and -7.90% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -140.53% over the past 5 years.

KROS Dividends

Keros Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 01 and March 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.